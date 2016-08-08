Aug 8 Bojangles Inc

* Bojangles' Inc reports financial results for its second fiscal quarter 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $131.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.8 million

* Bojangles Inc says total revenues increased 9.2 pct to $131.6 million in second fiscal quarter of 2016

* Bojangles Inc sees FY total revenues of $530.0 million to $533.0 million

* Sees FY system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of flat to low-single digits

* Q2 system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 0.2 pct

* FY2016 revenue view $540.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S