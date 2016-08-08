MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amphastar pharmaceuticals reports financial results for the three months ended june 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue $68 million versus i/b/e/s view $62.1 million
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market