Aug 8 Health Insurance Innovations Inc

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc reports record second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 48 to 58 percent

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue rose 96 percent to $44.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS to grow between 104 pct and 141 pct

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $144.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S