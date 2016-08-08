BRIEF-Kuwait's Awj Holding Q1 profit rises
Q1 total operating revenue 839,223 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago
Aug 8 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc reports record second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 48 to 58 percent
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 revenue rose 96 percent to $44.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS to grow between 104 pct and 141 pct
FY2016 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $144.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 15 BYGGMASTARE ANDERS J AHLSTROM HOLDING AB (Publ):