Aug 8 Rackspace Hosting Inc

* Rackspace reports second quarter results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $510 million to $515 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 revenue $524 million versus i/b/e/s view $521.2 million

* Rackspace reports second quarter results

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures as a percent of revenue are expected to range between 16 percent and 18 percent for full year

* Rackspace expects its normalized year-over-year growth rate for third quarter to range between 5 percent and 6 percent

* Q3 revenue view $530.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rackspace expects its normalized growth rate for fy to range between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent

* Adjusted ebitda margins are expected to range between 33 percent and 35 percent for q3 and full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: