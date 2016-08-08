MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Rackspace Hosting Inc
* Rackspace reports second quarter results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $510 million to $515 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 revenue $524 million versus i/b/e/s view $521.2 million
* Rackspace reports second quarter results
* Fy2016 revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditures as a percent of revenue are expected to range between 16 percent and 18 percent for full year
* Rackspace expects its normalized year-over-year growth rate for third quarter to range between 5 percent and 6 percent
* Q3 revenue view $530.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rackspace expects its normalized growth rate for fy to range between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent
* Adjusted ebitda margins are expected to range between 33 percent and 35 percent for q3 and full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market