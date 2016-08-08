Aug 8 Newtek Business Services Corp

* Newtek Business Services Corp reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Net asset value $14.11 per share, at June 30, 2016, compared to $14.06 per share, at December 31, 2015

* Increased 2016 annual cash dividend forecast to approximately $22.2 million, or 1.53 per share

* Newtek Business Services Corp qtrly net investment loss per share $0.28