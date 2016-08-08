MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Newtek Business Services Corp
* Newtek Business Services Corp reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Net asset value $14.11 per share, at June 30, 2016, compared to $14.06 per share, at December 31, 2015
* Increased 2016 annual cash dividend forecast to approximately $22.2 million, or 1.53 per share
* Newtek Business Services Corp qtrly net investment loss per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market