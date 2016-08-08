Aug 8 Dermira Inc

* Dermira reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Says continues to estimate GAAP operating expenses of $110-120 million for 2016

* Dermira Inc qtrly loss per share $0.89

* Says now expects GAAP operating expenses to be at upper end of range of $110-120 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: