MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Mimecast Ltd
* Mimecast announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $41.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $39.8 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $41.5 million to $41.9 million
* Q2 revenue view $41.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $171.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $172 million to $175.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market