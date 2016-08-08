MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Convergys Corp
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Convergys reports second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $692 million versus i/b/e/s view $695.8 million
* Convergys Corp sees 2016 consolidated constant currency revenue growth to approximate 2 percent
* Company continues to expect organic constant currency revenue growth to approximate zero percent for 2016
* Convergys Corp sees 2016 adjusted eps growth of 7 percent to 9 percent
* Convergys Corp sees 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda margin to approximate 12.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market