China stocks rise as govt calms regulation worries; HK shrugs off cyber fears
* China cyber-security stocks surge after global cyber attack
Aug 8 Tejon Ranch Co. Reports Year
* To-Date and second quarter 2016 results of operations
* Q2 revenue fell 2 percent to $6.8 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China cyber-security stocks surge after global cyber attack
QIANHAI, China, May 11 The head of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) said the bourse's upcoming commodity platform in mainland China would support futures trading at Chinese exchanges.