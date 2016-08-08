Aug 8 PHH Corp
* Phh Corporation announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.22
* Qtrly core loss per share $0.08
* Says "taking appropriate actions to reallocate capacity to
growth opportunities and reduce expenses as necessary"
* Qtrly GAAP net revenues $ 196 million versus $ 237 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says "continue to see a trend by Merrill Lynch to insource
a significant portion of their mortgage production volume"
* Says "in past week, Merrill Lynch has advised us of their
intention to insource additional volume"
* PHH says Merrill Lynch's actions would result in total
volume reductions representing approximately 60 pct of their
total 2015 loan closing dollar volume
