Aug 8 On Deck Capital Inc

* OnDeck reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On Deck Capital Inc sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA between a loss of $35 million and a loss of $43 million

* On Deck Capital Inc sees Q3 gross revenue between $73 million and $76 million

* On Deck Capital Inc sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA between a loss of $9 million and a loss of $11 million

* On Deck Capital Inc sees FY 2016 gross revenue between $280 million and $290 million

* Net revenue was $28.9 million for the quarter, down 33 pct from the prior year period