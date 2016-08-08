China stocks rise as govt calms regulation worries; HK shrugs off cyber fears
Aug 8 On Deck Capital Inc
* OnDeck reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On Deck Capital Inc sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA between a loss of $35 million and a loss of $43 million
* On Deck Capital Inc sees Q3 gross revenue between $73 million and $76 million
* On Deck Capital Inc sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA between a loss of $9 million and a loss of $11 million
* On Deck Capital Inc sees FY 2016 gross revenue between $280 million and $290 million
* Net revenue was $28.9 million for the quarter, down 33 pct from the prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China cyber-security stocks surge after global cyber attack
QIANHAI, China, May 11 The head of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) said the bourse's upcoming commodity platform in mainland China would support futures trading at Chinese exchanges.