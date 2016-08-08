MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Quotient Limited
* Reports Further Progress On The Commercial Scale-Up of Mosaiq and first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.64
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $21.7 million to $22.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17 to 23 percent
* Quotient Ltd qtrly total revenue $5.7 million versus $4.9 million last year
* Quotient Ltd sees fiscal year 2017 operating loss in range of $55.0 million to $60.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68, revenue view $5.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $5.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quotient Ltd sees fiscal year product sales of $19.0 million to $20.0 million
* Quotient Ltd sees product sales in q2 of fiscal 2017 to be within range of $4.4 million to $4.9 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-2.20, revenue view $20.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market