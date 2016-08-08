MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Appfolio Inc
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q2 revenue $26.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $25 million
* Appfolio, Inc. Announces second quarter financial results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Sees FY revenue $103 million to $105 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Appfolio Inc says updating our outlook for full year 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $102.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market