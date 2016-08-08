MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
* Iff reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.47
* Q2 sales $793.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $785.6 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says q2 north america sales up 5% driven primarily by contribution of acquisitions
* Sees fy earnings per share up 4.5 - 6.5 percent
* Sees fy total sales up 3.5 - 4.5%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market