MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Park Ohio Holdings Corp :
* Parkohio announces improved results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.73
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.10 to $3.30
* Q2 sales $329.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $352.6 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp Says Reaffirms Full-Year 2016 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.10 to $3.30 per diluted share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market