MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Vtti Energy Partners Lp
* Vtti energy partners lp announces public offering of common units
* Commencement of underwritten public offering of 5.3 million common units representing limited partner interests in partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [VTTI.N ]
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market