Aug 8 Envestnet Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $141.7 million

* Envestnet reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 non-gaap eps $0.25 - $0.26

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $98 - $102 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $148.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy revenue $575 - $584 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $582.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 Revenues $ 145.3-$147.8 million

* Gaap adjusted revenues $ 145.5 - $148.0 million

* Included in q3 and fy adjusted revenue guidance is expected deferred revenue fair value adjustment of approximately $0.2 million and $0.9 million, respectively