MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 RSP Permian Inc
* RSP Permian Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and updates 2016 annual guidance
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly production increased by 33 pct to 26.4 mboe/d as compared to 2Q15 and increased by 7 pct as compared to 1Q16
* Expected 2016 average daily production increased by 10 pct at mid-point to 26,500 - 28,500 boe/d
* Qtrly total revenues $81.5 million versus $78.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market