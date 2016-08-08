MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Black Stone Minerals LP :
* Black Stone Minerals L.P. reports second quarter 2016 results and announces cash distribution; increases production guidance range for 2016
* Says Q2 of 2016 average production of 31.6 MBOE/D
* Says increases quarterly distribution for common units by approximately 10 pct to $0.2875 per unit
* Qtrly oil and gas revenues of $56.2 million
* Says FY production guidance revised upward to range of 31.0 - 32.0 mboe/d, an increase of approximately 9 pct at midpoint
* Qtrly loss per share per common unit $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $77.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $40.6 million versus $64.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market