Aug 8 Weibo Corp :

* Weibo reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $146.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.3 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $168 million to $173 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monthly active users ("MAUs") in June 2016 grew 33 pct year over year to 282 million

* Q3 revenue view $164.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue from Alibaba was $12.8 million, compared to $28.4 million for same period last year