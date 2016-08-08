Aug 8 Sina Corp :

* Sina reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $950 million to $1.0 billion

* Qtrly net revenues increased 14 pct year over year to $244.0 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP net revenues increased 14 pct year over year to $241.4 million

* Qtrly advertising revenues grew 16 pct year over year to $205.0 million

* Says for year 2016, Sina currently estimates that its non-GAAP net revenues are between $950 million and $1 billion

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $951.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S