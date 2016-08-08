MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Sina Corp :
* Sina reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.59
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $950 million to $1.0 billion
* Qtrly net revenues increased 14 pct year over year to $244.0 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP net revenues increased 14 pct year over year to $241.4 million
* Qtrly advertising revenues grew 16 pct year over year to $205.0 million
* Says for year 2016, Sina currently estimates that its non-GAAP net revenues are between $950 million and $1 billion
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $951.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market