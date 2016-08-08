MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Microchip Technology Inc :
* Microchip technology announces record financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.095
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says increasing accretion target from Atmel from 25 cents to 40 cents for fiscal 2017
* Says expects total net sales in September 2016 quarter including Atmel to be flat to up 4 pct sequentially
* Says expects gross margin in September 2016 quarter to be between 55.6 pct and 56.2 pct
* Expects operating income from continuing operations in September 2016 quarter to be between 27.7 pct and 29 pct of net sales
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $836.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market