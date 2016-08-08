China stocks rise as govt calms regulation worries; HK shrugs off cyber fears
* China cyber-security stocks surge after global cyber attack
Aug 8 Tier Reit Inc :
* Tier REIT announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items
* Q2 FFO per share $0.38
* Occupancy was 90.4 pct at June 30, 2016, an increase of 150 basis points from March 31, 2016
* Sees 2016 NAREIT-defined FFO $1.52 - $1.56
* Sees 2016 FFO, excluding certain items $1.56 - $1.60
* Company is narrowing its 2016 outlook for NAREIT-defined FFO as well as increasing its 2016 outlook for FFO, excluding certain items
* Sees 2016 same store cash NOI growth 2.0 pct - 3.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
