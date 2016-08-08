Aug 8 Tier Reit Inc :

* Tier REIT announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items

* Q2 FFO per share $0.38

* Occupancy was 90.4 pct at June 30, 2016, an increase of 150 basis points from March 31, 2016

* Sees 2016 NAREIT-defined FFO $1.52 - $1.56

* Sees 2016 FFO, excluding certain items $1.56 - $1.60

* Company is narrowing its 2016 outlook for NAREIT-defined FFO as well as increasing its 2016 outlook for FFO, excluding certain items

* Sees 2016 same store cash NOI growth 2.0 pct - 3.0 pct