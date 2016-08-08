MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Bwx Technologies Inc
* Bwx technologies announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.57 to $1.67
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $402.4 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion
* Increasing 2016 non-gaap eps guidance range to between $1.57 and $1.67
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market