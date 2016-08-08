Aug 8 Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $176.5 million

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* "will continue to buy back shares at a moderate pace"

* 2016 capital spending is now projected to total $315 million, of which $235 million is budgeted for fleet expansion

* Continue to estimate adjusted ebitda from continuing operations will be $218 million in 2016, after excluding non-cash items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $183.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S