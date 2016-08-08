MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $176.5 million
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* "will continue to buy back shares at a moderate pace"
* 2016 capital spending is now projected to total $315 million, of which $235 million is budgeted for fleet expansion
* Continue to estimate adjusted ebitda from continuing operations will be $218 million in 2016, after excluding non-cash items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $183.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market