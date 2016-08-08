MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Alliance One International Inc
* Alliance One International reports improved gross profit and gross profit as percentage of sales in fiscal year 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 sales fell 2 percent to $261.1 million
* Q1 loss per share $3.54
* Restructuring program on track to deliver over $35.0 million of anticipated recurring annualized savings
* Approximately 95.0% of restructuring actions enacted and remainder to be achieved over next 15 months
* "anticipate reducing long-term debt by $35.0-$50.0 million per year"
* During quarter "we experienced approximately $3.6 million of legal and professional costs associated with kenya matter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market