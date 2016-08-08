Aug 8 Skywest Inc

* Skywest, inc. Reports combined july 2016 traffic for skywest airlines and expressjet airlines

* Says skywest had 101,935 departures in july 2016 compared to 109,016 in july 2015, a decrease of 7,081, or 6.5%

* Skywest generated 2.99 billion available seat miles for july 2016, compared to 3.21 billion asms for july 2015

* Says july revenue passenger miles 2.53 billion versus 2.73 billion last year

* July 2016 load factor 84.7 percent versus 85.1 percent in july 2015

* Skywest inc says 169,513 block hours in july 2016, compared to 183,039 block hours in july 2015, a decrease of 13,526 or 7.4%