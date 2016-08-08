MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Skywest Inc
* Skywest, inc. Reports combined july 2016 traffic for skywest airlines and expressjet airlines
* Says skywest had 101,935 departures in july 2016 compared to 109,016 in july 2015, a decrease of 7,081, or 6.5%
* Skywest generated 2.99 billion available seat miles for july 2016, compared to 3.21 billion asms for july 2015
* Says july revenue passenger miles 2.53 billion versus 2.73 billion last year
* July 2016 load factor 84.7 percent versus 85.1 percent in july 2015
* Skywest inc says 169,513 block hours in july 2016, compared to 183,039 block hours in july 2015, a decrease of 13,526 or 7.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market