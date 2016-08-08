Aug 8 Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global delivers profit improvement for fourth consecutive quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 sales $167.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $166.5 million

* "softening consumer confidence in north america along with signs of inflation has resulted in uncertain global order patterns"

* Guidance issued for year ended december 31, 2016 remains same as issued on March 1, 2016

* Consolidation of facilities in Mexico is complete and integration of horizon north america businesses is on track

