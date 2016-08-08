Aug 8 Iamgold Corp

* Iamgold announces $200 million bought deal financing

* Plans to use net proceeds of offering to cut indebtedness, and to fund future growth

* Underwriters agreed to purchase 38.9 million common shares of company at a price of $5.15 per common share

* To use net proceeds of offering to strengthen its balance sheet, by reducing indebtedness, and to fund future growth