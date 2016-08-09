PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 SM Energy Co
* SM Energy prices upsized $150,000,000 public offering of senior convertible notes due 2021
* Offering was upsized from previously announced offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of notes
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.50% per annum
* Priced an upsized offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.50% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2021
* Notes will be issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.