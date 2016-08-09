PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 Ensign Energy Services Inc
* Ensign Energy Services Inc reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue C$175.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$183.8 million
* Q2 FFO per share C$0.24
* Net capital expenditures for calendar year 2016 are now targeted between $40 to $45 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* United States drilling recorded 1,609 operating days in Q2, 46 percent decrease from 2,987 operating days in Q2 of 2015
* International drilling recorded 1,544 operating days in Q2,30 percent decrease from 2,206 operating days recorded in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.