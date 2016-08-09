PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 Univar Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.29
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Univar reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 sales $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion
* Univar Inc expects second half adjusted EBITDA to be slightly below adjusted EBITDA reported in first half of 2016
* Anticipates negative impacts from foreign currency translation related to post-Brexit exchange rates in second half of 2016
* Full-Year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $550 million and $565 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.