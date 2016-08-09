PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 Radnet Inc
* Radnet reports second quarter financial results and reaffirms previously announced 2016 guidance levels
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 revenue $224.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.1 million
* On track to meet our guidance ranges for year
* Increasing our targeted fy capital expenditure range by $5 million
* Increase in capital expenditure is to fund a replacement program of our computed radiography (cr x-ray) scanners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.