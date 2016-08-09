PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 Snyder's-Lance Inc :
* Lance, inc. Reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q2 revenue $609.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $617.5 million
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.31 excluding items
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 net revenue of $2,290 million to $2,330 million
* Narrows full-year 2016 eps and adjusted ebitda outlook to reflect execution of margin expansion initiatives
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $313 million to $325 million
* Lance - for q3 of fiscal 2016, company expects earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be in range of $0.28 to $0.31.
* For full-year of fiscal 2016, company now expects earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.22 to $1.30
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.