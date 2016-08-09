PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
Aug 9 Daqo New Energy Corp :
* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited second quarter 2016 results
* Expects to sell approximately 2,550 mt to 2,600 mt of polysilicon to external customers during q3 2016
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per basic ads $2.10
* Polysilicon production volume of 3,570 mt in q2 2016, compared to 3,405 mt in q1 2016
* Qtrly earnings per basic ads $1.90
* "we anticipate that tight-supply situation for polysilicon sector within china should continue in 2016"
* Wafer sales volume is expected to be approximately 24.0 million to 25.0 million pieces for q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.