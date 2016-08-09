PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 Biox Corp :
* Biox announces 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 sales c$39.63 million versus c$13.51 million
* Expects plant commissioning and start-up will ramp up at houston facility by end of calendar 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.