Aug 9 Harvest Natural Resources Inc :

* Harvest natural resources announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.25

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Will also continue to seek opportunities to sell its Gabon assets

* To extent company has not sold Gabon assets, harvest intends to operate and develop those assets in ordinary course of business

* 2016 Petrodelta capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $110 million

* Petrodelta's production target for 2016 is projected to be approximately 40,451 BOPD

* Company is considering options to develop, sell or farm-down Dussafu PSC

* 2016 Petrodelta capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: