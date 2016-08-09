PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 Harvest Natural Resources Inc :
* Harvest natural resources announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.25
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Will also continue to seek opportunities to sell its Gabon assets
* To extent company has not sold Gabon assets, harvest intends to operate and develop those assets in ordinary course of business
* 2016 Petrodelta capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $110 million
* Petrodelta's production target for 2016 is projected to be approximately 40,451 BOPD
* Company is considering options to develop, sell or farm-down Dussafu PSC
2016 Petrodelta capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $110 million
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.