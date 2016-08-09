PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 Zebra Technologies Corp
* Announces second-quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.95
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to pay down $300 million of debt principal in 2016
* Expects Q3 2016 adjusted net sales to decline approximately (3)% to 0% from comparable net sales of $919 million in Q3 of 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $907.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterating full year outlook
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $869.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.23, revenue view $3.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.34
* Q2 sales $879 million versus I/B/E/S view $869.2 million
* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.30 to $1.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.