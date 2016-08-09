Aug 9 Coach Inc
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $1.15 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion
* Coach, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full
year results; drives growth across key financial metrics
* Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* Qtrly total north american coach brand sales increased 9%
on both a reported and constant currency basis to $606 million
* Inventories as of july 2 was $459.2 million
* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue rise by low-to-mid single digits,
including expected benefit from foreign currency of
approximately 100-150 basis points
* Net sales for coach brand totaled $1.07 billion for fourth
fiscal quarter, an increase of 11% on a reported and constant
currency basis
* Expects revenues for fiscal 2017 to increase by low-to-mid
single digits
* Qtrly international coach brand sales rose 15% to $450
million on reported basis from $392 million last year, 13% on a
constant currency basis
* Initiating an operating margin forecast for coach, inc. Of
between 18.5-19.0% for fiscal 2017
* Qtrly greater china sales increased 5% in dollars on a
13-week basis
* Total north american comparable store sales increased 2%
on a 13-week versus 13-week basis
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $4.50
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.20, revenue view $4.67
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
