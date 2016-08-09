Aug 9 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals reports positive outcome from fda
meeting for Ryanodex for exertional heat stroke NDA submission
* Hajj study results sufficient for human data in filing
* Eagle purchases royalty rights to Ryanodex portfolio
* Reduced future Ryanodex royalty obligations to licensing
partner from 15% to 3% of net sales in exchange for $15 million
in cash
* Expect requesting priority review of nda for Ryanodex and,
if granted by FDA, to market treatment for ehs as early as next
year
