Aug 9 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc
* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc reports financial results
for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc qtrly comparable restaurant
sales increased 0.7% compared to a 10.3% increase in prior year
period
* Company also raised its 2016 outlook
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2016 capital
expenditures of approximately $85 million to $90 million
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2016 total restaurant
sales of $945 million to $960 million including a comparable
restaurant sales increase of 2% to 4%
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of
$90 million to $95 million
