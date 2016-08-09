Aug 9 PPL Corp

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.25

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Reports second-quarter earnings

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.71

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.43 to $2.63

* Reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance

* Declines in exchange rate since June 23 vote drove ppl's existing foreign currency hedges to be about $450 million in money

* Company recently settled its 2017 and 2018 foreign currency hedges, capturing approximately $310 million in value

* Remaining 2016 foreign currency exposure for U.K. regulated segment is 87 percent hedged at an average rate of $1.60 per pound

* Now targeting dividend growth of about 4 percent annually through end of decade

* Growth plans include investing more than $15 billion in infrastructure improvements from 2016 through 2020

* Company has updated its earnings projection from prior long-term forecast to reflect current market conditions and currency impacts of U.K. Vote

* Qtrly operating revenue $1,785 million versus $1,781 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forex gains, in addition to higher than expected gains on remaining 2016 hedges, will offset lower expected cash repatriation amounts from U.K.

"Looking beyond 2016, ppl said fundamentals of business remain strong and intact despite june 23 U.K. vote to withdraw from European Union"