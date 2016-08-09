Aug 9 Tribune Media Co :

* Q2 revenue $526.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $538.7 million

* Tribune media company reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $1.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tribune media co qtrly total television and entertainment net advertising revenues increased 1%, to $337.2 million

* Gross political advertising revenue is on track to be a "record year" and to meet our $200 million target

* Reaffirming guidance related to 2016 full year, except for real estate and corporate and other adjusted ebitda guidance

* As of august 9, 2016, company has agreements for sales of los angeles times square property and olympic printing plant facility

* Process of monetization of real estate portfolio has seen "highly competitive" bidding processes

* Continue to make progress on ongoing strategic review, including monetization of real estate portfolio

* Sees fy 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda to be between $615 million and $645 million

* As of august 9, also has agreements for sales of certain broadcasting properties located in chicago, denver and properties in baltimore

* If we are unable to enter into new contract with dish network, retransmission consent, carriage fees will be impacted in future periods