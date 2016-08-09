Aug 9 Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Amag Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial
results and provides corporate update
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $128.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $533.8 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Total gaap quarterly product and service revenues
increased approximately 50% to $127 million
* Sees fy 2016 gaap total revenue $503 million - $553
million
* Sees fy 2016 non gaap total revenue $520 - $570 million
* Sees fy 2016 gaap net income $0 - $30 million ; sees fy
2016 non gaap net income $195 - $225 million
