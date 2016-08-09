Aug 9 Whitewave Foods Co
* Q2 earnings per share $0.29
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* WhiteWave Foods reports strong second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 excluding items
* Reiterating full year 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per
share guidance
* Increasing 2016 constant currency adjusted earnings per
share guidance to $1.43 to $1.46, excluding china joint venture
investments
* Management continues to target 75 basis points of constant
currency operating margin expansion for full year 2016
* Sees 2016 net sales growth 10.5% - 11.5%
* Q2 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total net sales $1,050 million versus $924 million
* Company expects merger with Danone to be completed by end
of 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $4.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
