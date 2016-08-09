BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Nexeo Solutions Inc :
* Nexeo Solutions, Inc. reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue fell 13 percent to $865 million
* Updated adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal Q4 of 2016, to between $43 million and $48 million
* Updated adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year fiscal 2016 guidance to between $170 million and $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget