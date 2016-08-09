Aug 9 Nexeo Solutions Inc :

* Nexeo Solutions, Inc. reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 13 percent to $865 million

* Updated adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal Q4 of 2016, to between $43 million and $48 million

* Updated adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year fiscal 2016 guidance to between $170 million and $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: