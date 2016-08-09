BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Lattice Semiconductor Corp
* Lattice semiconductor reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.12
* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $110 million to $116 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 revenue $99.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $100.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $124.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gross margin percentage for q3 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 52% plus or minus 2% on both a gaap and non-gaap basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.