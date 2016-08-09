BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Paylocity Holding Corp
* Paylocity announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.03
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $63 million to $64 million
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue $59.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35 to $0.38
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $296 million to $298 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $290.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $57.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $61.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
