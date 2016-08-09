BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.05
* Q2 revenue $9.5 million
* Infinity provides company update and reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $13.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continuing to explore a broad range of strategic options for duvelisib, including a potential sale of program
* "in parallel, company continues to advance key value drivers for duvelisib"
* Infinity is also proceeding with its planned development of ipi-549 in multiple solid tumors
* Duo study of duvelisib compared to ofatumumab in 319 patients with relapsed or refractory cll, will proceed to final analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
