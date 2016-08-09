BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Bioamber Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue $2.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $2.4 million
* Bioamber reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted net loss attributable to bioamber inc. Shareholders for quarter ended june 30, 2016 was $7.1 million, or a loss of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.